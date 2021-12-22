GAO Says DHS Couldn't Issue Shorter-Than-Specified IT Deals

By Daniel Wilson (December 22, 2021, 9:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has sustained a protest over two U.S. Department of Homeland Security information technology contracts, saying the agency had improperly made awards to companies with limited availability. Meridian Knowledge Solutions LLC showed that the DHS' award of two blanket purchase agreements to Envisage Technologies LLC and The Educe Group Inc., both of which were shorter than 10 years, were inconsistent with the agency's own terms for the IT support solicitation, the GAO said in a Dec. 13 decision released on Wednesday. "The provisions relied on by the agency [to make shorter awards] are not rationally susceptible to...

