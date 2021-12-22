Wash. Yoga Studio Wants 9th Circ. Revival Of COVID Suit

By Ben Zigterman (December 22, 2021, 5:59 PM EST) -- A hot yoga studio In Washington state asked the Ninth Circuit to revive its COVID-19 coverage lawsuit, arguing that its understanding of physical loss was reasonable and warranted coverage from Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance. Hot Yoga urged the court Tuesday to interpret the policy under Washington state law principles, which it argued require a policyholder's reasonable interpretation to be accepted when multiple are put forward. It also highlighted two Washington state trial court rulings in favor of policyholders, including the Snoqualmie Indian Tribe's casino and a Spokane brewery. "While these trial court decisions do not bind the court, they show that Hot...

