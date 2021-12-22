Ind. Justices Allow Parental Distress Claims For Child Abuse

By Mike Curley (December 22, 2021, 4:42 PM EST) -- The Indiana Supreme Court on Wednesday carved out a new rule allowing the parents of children who are sexually abused by a caretaker to pursue emotional distress damages, making an exception to the state's laws, which normally only allow such damages if the plaintiff witnessed the injury. Three of the five justices sided with Melody Ruch in her suit against Morgan Smith, New Augusta North Public Academy and Metropolitan School District of Pike Township, saying the "extraordinary circumstances" of Ruch's case warrant expanding the state's common law rules for emotional distress claims. According to the suit, Ruch's daughter, identified as K.G.,...

