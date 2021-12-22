Loeb & Loeb To Guide Malaysia-Focused SPAC's $100M IPO

By Charlie Innis (December 22, 2021, 5:09 PM EST) -- A special-purpose acquisition company targeting the technology and telecommunications sectors in Malaysia filed plans on Wednesday to raise $100 million in an initial public offering, with guidance from Loeb & Loeb and underwriter's counsel Becker & Poliakoff. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corp. plans to raise $100 million by offering 10 million units at $10 per unit. Each unit will include a share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, and a whole warrant can be traded later to buy a share of common stock for $11.50, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The blank-check company...

