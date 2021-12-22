Fla. Construction Defect Bill Would Hurt Consumer Interests

By Patrick Howell (December 22, 2021, 6:25 PM EST) -- Last year, Florida politicians attempted to weaponize Chapter 558 of the Florida Statutes and eviscerate the cause of action for violations of the Florida Building Code. Thankfully, that legislation died in committee and never saw the light of day. Unfortunately, through H.B. 583 filed by Rep. Clay Yarborough, R-Jacksonville, and S.B. 736 filed by Sen. Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine, developer-backed politicians are once again seeking to weaponize Chapter 558, and, this time, completely eliminate the tolling provisions in Section 95.11(3)(c) of the Florida Statutes for latent construction defects. In their current iterations, Chapter 558 and Section 95.11(3)(c) are consumer-friendly provisions drafted...

