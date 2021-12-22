Feds Fear Boat Caper If Russian Trader Released

By Brian Dowling (December 22, 2021, 4:17 PM EST) -- A Moscow lawyer extradited to the U.S. on insider trading charges that could land him in prison for decades may use his wealth and Kremlin ties to flee Boston by yacht if he's released while the case plays out, federal prosecutors warned a judge Wednesday. Attorney and technology company founder Vladislav Klyushin is accused of making $82.5 million off a scheme with four other Russian nationals to use stolen pre-released corporate filings to predict moves in the companies' stock prices. Klyushin, sent to the U.S. after fighting extradition from Switzerland, has urged the court to put him under house arrest and...

