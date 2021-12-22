CBD Co. Seeks Quick Win Over Ex-CEO In $5M Tax Bill Row

By Sam Reisman (December 22, 2021, 6:34 PM EST) -- CBD company CV Sciences Inc. asked a Nevada federal judge on Wednesday to dismiss a bid by the company's co-founder and ex-CEO to stick it with a $5 million tax bill he claims came from a failure to withhold taxes on stocks issued to him. According to its motion to dismiss, CV Sciences leaders were in contact with the former executive, Michael Mona Jr., about his potential tax liability, and they outlined steps he needed to take to cure his tax liability as far back as 2019. But he didn't take any action, CV Sciences says. The company also claimed that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS