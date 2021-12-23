UC Strikes Out At ITC In LED Patent Suit Against GE, Ikea

By Ryan Davis (December 23, 2021, 5:45 PM EST) -- A U.S. International Trade Commission judge has cleared GE, Ikea, Home Depot and others of infringing four University of California LED light bulb patents, dealing a blow to what the university has described as a "first-of-its-kind" patent enforcement campaign against an entire industry. In an initial determination handed down last month and made public on Tuesday, Administrative Law Judge Clark S. Cheney concluded that trade law was not violated because none of the asserted patent claims were infringed and all of them are invalid as obvious or anticipated. "It is my initial determination that no violation of Section 337 of the...

