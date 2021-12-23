Fed. Circ. Judge Warns Of Confusion In Patent Appeals

By Andrew Karpan (December 23, 2021, 4:24 PM EST) -- An outgoing appeals court judge accused her colleagues Thursday of confusingly warping the Federal Circuit's authority even further in a charged dissent that followed a finding from the court that LG Electronics Inc. blew past deadlines to appeal a New Jersey jury's verdict that held LG willfully infringed a patent on televisions. The fiery 11-page broadside came from U.S. Circuit Judge Kathleen O'Malley, an Obama appointee on the court who announced her coming departure from the court this July. She had been unnerved by a decision a trio of her fellow judges made a month later that ​​ruled it was six...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS