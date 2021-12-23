Federal Benefits Group Backs PBM's 8th Circ. Rehearing Bid

By Kellie Mejdrich (December 23, 2021, 4:29 PM EST) -- A group representing insurers that provide benefits to federal workers urged the Eighth Circuit to reconsider its decision that North Dakota statutes regulating pharmacy benefit managers weren't preempted by federal benefits law, arguing the panel ruling relied on a misinterpretation of U.S. Supreme Court precedent. The Association of Federal Health Organizations in an amicus brief filed with the Eighth Circuit Wednesday said the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association should get another chance to argue its case that Sections 16.1 and 16.2 of the North Dakota Century Code don't apply to benefit plans regulated by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and Medicare...

