Energy Group Of The Year: Baker Botts

By Keith Goldberg (January 21, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- From clean energy transmission projects and power purchase agreements to multibillion-dollar oil and gas mergers, Baker Botts LLP's deal-making work throughout the energy sector has earned it a repeat spot among Law360's 2021 Energy Groups of the Year. Energy is a long-standing pillar of the firm, with 230 attorneys working on energy matters. The energy industry works its way into all of Baker Botts' practice groups and offices, something that partner David Emmons said isn't an accident or coincidence. "It's the result of a substantial focus by the firm in a coordinated manner across all of our offices and practice groups,"...

