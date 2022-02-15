Sports & Betting Group Of The Year: Hogan Lovells

By Max Jaeger (February 15, 2022, 2:04 PM EST) -- Hogan Lovells negotiated first-of-their-kind, multimillion-dollar institutional investments in pro basketball and soccer teams, effectively writing the playbook for future such deals in the sports industry, earning the firm a place among Law360's 2021 Sports & Betting Groups of the Year. When the NBA relaxed ownership rules to let institutional investors acquire a minority interest in teams, Hogan Lovells was a major playmaker in the first two deals of their kind — helping Arctos Sports Partners invest in the Golden State Warriors in April, and then aiding the San Antonio Spurs with private equity investments in June. Key to the Arctos-Golden State...

