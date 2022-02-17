Sports & Betting Group Of The Year: Winston & Strawn

By Mike Curley (February 17, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Winston & Strawn LLP won a victory at the U.S. Supreme Court for student-athletes against the NCAA, helped Stanford students get their sports back and fought a suit over the MLB moving the All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver, earning a spot among Law360's 2021 Sports & Betting Groups of the Year. Jeffrey Kessler, who co-chairs the firm's sports law practice, said the firm is well-known in the world of sports. The group, which has 31 attorneys in New York, Chicago and San Francisco, has a well-earned reputation for representing athletes, he said. Kessler said the group is also growing as the...

