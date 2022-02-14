Sports & Betting Group Of The Year: Duane Morris

By Rachel Scharf (February 14, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Duane Morris LLP helped sportsbooks, teams and media giants like NBCUniversal and ESPN navigate a complex licensing and regulatory landscape to ink lucrative sports gambling deals, earning it a spot among Law360's 2021 Sports & Betting Groups of the Year. The firm's gaming industry group handles regulatory and transactional matters in every U.S. state where sports betting has been legalized, according to the group's co-chief Frank A. DiGiacomo. Co-team leader Robert L. Ruben said the group is made up of 10 core members who devote the majority of their time to the gaming industry, but it also counts among its members...

