Sports & Betting Group Of The Year: Covington

By Zachary Zagger (February 11, 2022, 2:01 PM EST) -- Covington & Burling LLP guided the NFL and NHL to new multibillion-dollar broadcast rights deals in 2021 that included the return of the NHL to ESPN and ABC for the first time in nearly 20 years, earning it a spot as one of Law360's 2021 Sports & Betting Groups of the Year. The firm once in 2021 represented the NFL, NHL and NBA in a range of significant matters, from major television and media right deals to sports betting partnerships to handling high-stakes litigation. In March, the firm acted as lead counsel to the NFL in reaching its new long-term media...

