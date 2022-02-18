Transportation Group Of The Year: Dykema Gossett

By Linda Chiem (February 18, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Dykema Gossett PLLC has built a top-tier practice representing global automakers and parts suppliers in high-stakes product liability litigation and advising leading developers of autonomous vehicle technology, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Transportation Groups of the Year. With more than 100 attorneys across 12 offices in California, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Texas and Washington, D.C., Dykema's automotive industry group represents major automotive companies and parts suppliers navigating consumer class actions, product liability litigation and an evolving regulatory landscape. In one of the group's biggest trial wins of 2021, Dykema successfully defended Kia Motors America Inc. against allegations that faulty seat...

