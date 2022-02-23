Transportation Group Of The Year: Sullivan & Cromwell

By Linda Chiem (February 23, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP steered the $60 billion megamerger of auto giants Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot and continued to steadfastly defend Volkswagen in ongoing litigation stemming from its 2015 "clean diesel" emissions-cheating scandal, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Transportation Groups of the Year. While the firm does not have a formal transportation practice group, a robust team comprising more than 100 litigators, deal makers and product liability, environmental and project finance attorneys has pulled off some of the biggest court wins and transactions for automakers, railroads and other transportation-industry clients. "We pride ourselves at Sullivan & Cromwell...

