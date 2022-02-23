Benefits Group Of The Year: Mayer Brown

By Irene Spezzamonte (February 23, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown LLP scored several wins this past year defending clients who had been accused of mismanaging pension plans, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Benefits Groups of the Year. One of Mayer Brown's most significant wins came in April 2021, when the Ninth Circuit unanimously dismissed claims that Northrop Grumman Corp. breached its fiduciary duties under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The panel found that Northrop was not liable under ERISA for allegedly not monitoring benefit miscalculations made by its plan administrator, Hewitt Associates LLC, now known as Alight Solutions LLC. The chair of the firm's ERISA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS