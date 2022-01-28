Real Estate Group Of The Year: Weil

By Emily Sides (January 28, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP guided MGM Resorts International on a deal to sell MGM Growth Properties at an enterprise value of $17.2 billion and is advising Lendlease Americas Inc. on a $15 billion development project in California, making it one of Law360's 2021 Real Estate Groups of the Year. As part of the pending acquisition, real estate investment trust VICI Properties Inc. is set to take control of MGM Growth Properties LLC from MGM Resorts. MGM Growth Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust whose portfolio includes entertainment and leisure resorts and casinos. MGM Resorts will receive about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS