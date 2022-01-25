Real Estate Group Of The Year: Kirkland

By McCord Pagan (January 25, 2022, 2:05 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP represented Starwood Capital on the $6 billion take-private joint venture of hotel operator Extended Stay America, as well as KKR for the $2.2 billion sale of industrial warehouses to Oxford Properties, helping it earn a place among Law360's 2021 Real Estate Groups of the Year. The group of about 93 attorneys in the United States and around the world mainly work out offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas and London, partner Jonathan Schechter said. The real estate practice group's work is important to the firm as it helps serve Kirkland's private equity clients, partner Kevin...

