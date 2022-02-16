Project Finance Group Of The Year: Nossaman

By Marco Poggio (February 16, 2022, 2:08 PM EST) -- Nossaman LLP's project finance group has driven major public infrastructure projects by clients including the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, earning the team a spot among Law360's 2021 Project Finance Groups of the Year. The 30-attorney group is involved in contract implementation work on projects across the country, serving as lead outside legal adviser on more than $100 billion worth of infrastructure, the firm said. "There's a lot of stuff to celebrate," Patrick Harder, the group's leader, told Law360. The group is representing the Port Authority of New York and New...

