Construction Group Of The Year: Troutman Pepper

By Emily Sides (February 24, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Troutman Pepper served as lead counsel to JPMorgan Chase & Co. as it demolished its previous Manhattan headquarters in sections and last year began construction on an estimated $2 billion new HQ, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Construction Groups of the Year. Aaron Abraham, a New York-based partner, said the firm has guided JPMorgan Chase through multiple contracts from demolition to construction. In the process, the firm coordinated with the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority to ensure the public could still access trains while the building was demolished and rebuilt. "There was lots of interface with MTA and...

