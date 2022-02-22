Construction Group Of The Year: Jones Day

By Emma Whitford (February 22, 2022, 3:27 PM EST) -- Jones Day attorneys helped reach a settlement for Freyssinet stemming from delays completing the Las Vegas Raiders' new stadium and defended a Spanish client against since-dropped claims related to a Texas toll road, landing the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Construction Groups of the Year. The firm's construction practice is large, multidisciplinary and dispersed across 26 offices. About 100 attorneys take part in the practice, of whom about 60 are partners, group co-lead Dan McMillan said. Jones Day construction attorneys steer their clients through every stage of the construction process, from front-end contract negotiations to project-related disputes, according to McMillan....

