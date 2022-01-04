Hogan Lovells Adds Jones Day Project Finance Partner In Fla.

By Madison Arnold (January 4, 2022, 11:24 AM EST) -- Hogan Lovells snagged its newest partner for its Miami office from Jones Day, where he worked for more than two decades and led the firm's global projects and infrastructure practice. Richard Puttré was hired by Hogan Lovells to bolster the infrastructure, energy, resources and projects, or IERP, work in Miami and Latin America, the firm announced Monday. He has more than 30 years of experience in complex cross-border project finance transactions where he's represented sponsors, developers, lenders and investors. "The critical part for me was that the IERP practice is a globally-integrated practice across specializations, but also across different continents. And...

