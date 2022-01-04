Okla. Pot Farm Hit With RICO Suit From Angry Neighbors

By Sarah Jarvis (January 4, 2022, 4:00 PM EST) -- A pair of rural Oklahoma residents have hit a neighboring marijuana farm with claims of federal racketeering and nuisance over allegations the farm runs afoul of federal law and pumps out foul odors from a grow operation less than 50 feet away from their property line. Keith and Stephanie Grant allege in a lawsuit filed Monday that Flying Bud Farms LLC and a host of related entities have violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act by unlawfully cultivating, processing and distributing marijuana at a grow operation adjacent to their Creek County, Oklahoma, home. The defendants' operation includes various nuisances, including...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS