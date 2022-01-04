Holland & Knight, Sidley Rep $340M Health Care Software Sale

By McCord Pagan (January 4, 2022, 4:58 PM EST) -- Guided by Holland & Knight LLP, business process services group Conduent Inc. said Tuesday that it's selling its patient safety and analytics software suite Midas to Sidley Austin LLP-led health care operations company Symplr for $340 million in cash. The addition of Midas Health Analytics Solutions provides Symplr a software-as-a-service unit with comparative data from over 800 hospitals and that generated $72 million in revenue in 2020, according to statements from the companies. "Midas Health Analytics Solutions brings actionable data and insights to help Symplr's health system clients improve patient care and deliver better outcomes," Symplr CEO BJ Schaknowski said in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS