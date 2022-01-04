Veteran FTC Consumer Protection Atty Heads To WilmerHale

By Justin Wise (January 4, 2022, 3:07 PM EST) -- A two-decade veteran of the Federal Trade Commission who most recently served as the acting deputy director of the agency's consumer protection bureau is making the jump to private practice, joining WilmerHale as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office. The firm said Tuesday that Frank Gorman is joining its securities and financial services department, where he will help build out its FTC consumer protection capabilities. Gorman's arrival makes him the latest high-ranking FTC official to head to BigLaw in recent months. The agency's former acting director of consumer protection, Daniel Kaufman, joined BakerHostetler in October, while Daniel K. Zach, the assistant...

