CFTC Settles With Crypto-Based Betting Platform For $1.4M

By Dean Seal (January 4, 2022, 5:50 PM EST) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission kicked off the new year with a $1.4 million settlement resolving registration claims against a crypto-based platform that allows users to bet on real-world events, from election outcomes to COVID-19 statistics. New York-based Polymarket neither admits nor denies the derivatives regulator's allegations that it has been offering event-based binary options contracts, more commonly known as "event market" or "prediction market" contracts, without obtaining proper registration with the CFTC, the agency said Monday. Using smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, Polymarket allows customers to place bets on the outcomes of events that will have either a...

