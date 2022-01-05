Delhi High Court Suspends Amazon, Future Group Arbitration

By Victoria McKenzie (January 5, 2022, 9:10 PM EST) -- The Delhi High Court has suspended arbitration proceedings between Amazon and Future Group entities, and stayed an order issued by the same court just 24 hours prior, according to a statement released by the Indian conglomerate's retail division. The company secretary for Future Retail Ltd. announced in a letter Wednesday that a two-judge division bench for the High Court accepted its appeal and stayed a judgment issued by Justice Amit Bansal, who found Tuesday there were no grounds to interfere in the tribunal proceedings. The division bench issued its decision orally Wednesday with the written order. The dispute, brought by Amazon.com,...

