Chancery Tosses Investor Challenge To $1B Energy Co. Sale

By Jeff Montgomery (January 4, 2022, 6:52 PM EST) -- Delaware Chancery Court has rejected all counts and claims in a stockholder suit seeking damages for alleged fiduciary duty breaches in connection with the sale of Roan Resources Inc. for more than $1 billion, citing in part failures to identify actionable breaches or conflicted acts. Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti's decision, issued on Monday, rejected an amended proposed class complaint led by stockholder Cindy Harcum against four Roan Resources directors, two officers, and two investing businesses said to have exercised control over the 2019 deal for their own benefit. The suit argued that Roan Resources' go-private sale to Citizen Energy Operating...

