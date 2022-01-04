Appellate Judge To Temporarily Fill Seat On NJ High Court

By Nick Muscavage (January 4, 2022, 4:21 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has elevated Judge Jose L. Fuentes, a presiding judge of the state's Appellate Division, to a temporary role on the high court to fill the void left by an outgoing justice. Judge Fuentes was tapped Monday to fill the vacancy left by Justice Jaynee LaVecchia, who retired at the end of December. The nomination of her intended successor, Rachel Wainer Apter, the director of the New Jersey Division on Civil Rights, has been held up since it was referred to the state's Senate Judiciary Committee on April 26. The Supreme Court noted that Judge Fuentes was...

