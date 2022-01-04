Judge Temporarily Blocks 2 Geothermal Power Plants In Nev.

By Clark Mindock (January 4, 2022, 6:29 PM EST) -- A developer must wait at least 90 days before breaking ground on two planned Nevada geothermal power plants after a federal judge was swayed Tuesday by arguments the project could ruin sacred tribal grounds and devastate a rare toad's population. U.S. District Judge Robert C. Jones ordered a preliminary injunction for 90 days after a hearing on a motion filed by the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe and Center for Biological Diversity, which claimed the U.S. Bureau of Land Management rushed approvals for the Ormat Nevada Inc. project and failed to conduct an adequate environmental review of its impacts. The tribe and environmental...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS