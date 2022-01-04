DOL, Insurer Strike $9M Deal To Wrap Up ERISA Suit

By Abby Wargo (January 4, 2022, 7:27 PM EST) -- An insurer that manages a manufacturing company's employee stock ownership plan agreed to a $9 million settlement in a U.S. Department of Labor suit alleging the metal parts maker's workers were overcharged in a $39 million stock deal. Monday, the DOL and Reliance insurance Co., which oversees Kurt manufacturing Co.'s employee stock plan, asked a Minnesota federal judge to sign off on a deal under which the insurer and three individual Reliance directors will shell out a combined $9.3 million to end an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit. The Labor Department slapped Kurt's ESOP, Reliance and three individuals with a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS