Tribes Want Work At Nev. Lithium Mine Paused During Appeal

By Humberto J. Rocha (January 4, 2022, 8:14 PM EST) -- Native American tribes have asked a federal judge to block work on a Nevada lithium mine while they try to undo her decision to allow a company's trenching operations on a site they say includes tribal artifacts. In a motion filed Monday in Nevada federal court, intervenor plaintiffs — the Burns Paiute Tribe and the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony — urged the court to pause the Lithium Nevada Corp.'s operations at the Thacker Pass Lithium Mine as they plan to appeal a rejection of a preliminary injunction to halt work at the site, arguing that while that appeal proceeds, trenching activities would irrevocably...

