Del. Class Suit Over $11B MultiPlan SPAC Merger To Proceed

By Leslie Pappas (January 4, 2022, 4:35 PM EST) -- Public stockholders suing a blank check company for its $11 billion merger with MultiPlan Corp. may proceed with their case in Delaware's Chancery Court, having sufficiently raised doubts that conflicts of interest may have led the company's directors to push a bad deal. The shareholders of Churchill Capital Corp. III, a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by former Citigroup Inc. investment banking chief Michael Klein, sufficiently alleged that Klein and the SPAC's directors were "motivated by financial incentives not shared with public stockholders" and may have withheld material information to get the deal done, Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will said in...

