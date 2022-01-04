GSK Ex-Worker Cops To Trade Secrets Theft

By Adam Lidgett (January 4, 2022, 5:04 PM EST) -- A former Pennsylvania-based GlaxoSmithKline employee has copped to allegations that she swiped trade secrets information from her ex-employer. Lucy Xi has pled guilty to a count of stealing trade secrets from her former employer GSK, according to a court document from Monday. A source familiar with the case, along with a spokesperson for the government, confirmed the guilty plea of trade secrets theft. "This defendant illegally stole trade secrets to benefit her husband's company, which was financed by the Chinese government," U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania Jennifer Arbittier Williams said in a statement. "The lifeblood of companies like...

