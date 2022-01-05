Garfunkel Wild Adds Ex-Health Tech GC As Partner

By Clarice Silber (January 5, 2022, 4:04 PM EST) -- Garfunkel Wild PC, a law firm dedicated to the health care industry, has tapped the former chief privacy officer and associate general counsel of digital health company Truveris to become a partner in its health care information and technology and intellectual property practice groups. Garfunkel Wild Chairman Andrew Blustein told Law360 Pulse on Wednesday that Manish Shah will be a multidimensional asset to the practice groups, which are exploding in growth. Blustein said the law firm works with nearly every major hospital system in the tri-state area, and has offices in New York, Connecticut, Florida and New Jersey. "What's happened to...

