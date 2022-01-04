Court Must Weigh If Pa. Teachers Won Fight Over Union Fees

By Matthew Santoni (January 4, 2022, 2:49 PM EST) -- A court in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, must consider whether two nonunion teachers challenging the collection of "fair share fees" were prevailing parties and entitled to attorney fees after a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that fair share fees are unconstitutional, a Pennsylvania appellate court ruled Tuesday. The en banc Commonwealth Court said the Supreme Court's decision in Janus v. AFSCME may have barred public employee unions from collecting fair share fees — payments from nonunion employees who benefit from union-negotiated contracts — but the case brought by Jane Ladley and Christopher Meier was not completely moot because they had also sought...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS