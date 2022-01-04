Minn. Big Oil Climate Suit Follows Big Tobacco Blueprint

By Dennis Anderson and Jason Reeves (January 4, 2022, 4:55 PM EST) -- When Minnesota's Attorney General Keith Ellison announced in June 2020 that his office had filed a climate change lawsuit, the litigation strategy he described was relatively novel for a climate change case. Rather than suing the petroleum industry for causing climate change, Minnesota sued the American Petroleum Institute, ExxonMobil Corp. and three Koch Industries entities for allegedly engaging in a campaign to deceive Minnesotans about the links between climate change and fossil fuels. The theory behind Minnesota v. American Petroleum Institute is that the petroleum industry has known since the 1950s, based on research by its own scientists, that the use of...

