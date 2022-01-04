Split Fed. Circ. Affirms Novartis' Grip On Gilenya

By Andrew Karpan (January 4, 2022, 7:53 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit signed off on a Delaware federal court's decision that Novartis' patent on its multibillion-dollar multiple sclerosis drug had an adequate written description, in a split decision that the court's dissenting chief judge warned would "dramatically" expand the ability of drug companies to broaden what their patents cover. The precedential majority ruling affirmed a decision from Third Circuit Judge Kent Jordan — designated to oversee the lower court case in Delaware — rejecting a legal effort by a Chinese pharmaceutical company called HEC Pharm to invalidate Novartis Pharmaceuticals' patent, which won't expire until 2027. According to HEC, the Swiss...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS