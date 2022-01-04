Winston Nabs 2 IP Pros With Large Waco Docket

By Jessica Corso (January 4, 2022, 3:56 PM EST) -- Two of the most active patent litigators in the Waco, Texas, courtroom of U.S. District Judge Alan Albright have joined Winston & Strawn LLP as partners in Dallas, the firm announced Monday. Barry Shelton and Bradley Coburn ran their own law firm, Shelton Coburn LLP, for three years before joining Winston & Strawn this week. Winston & Strawn's Barry Shelton and Bradley Coburn The attorneys have the busiest defense-side docket in Judge Albright's court, according to Winston & Strawn, and Shelton told Law360 on Tuesday that the workload was getting too big for just the two of them. "Bradley and I...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS