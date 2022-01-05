Barley Snyder Merges With Central Pa. Firm Leisawitz Heller

By James Boyle (January 5, 2022, 3:52 PM EST) -- Mid-sized firm Barley Snyder doubled its footprint in the Reading, Pennsylvania, area this week by merging with Leisawitz Heller and adding its 14 attorneys to the fold. The deal was one of Barley Snyder's largest mergers in the last 30 years. The transaction became official on Tuesday following months of negotiations, according to Charles J. Phillips, former managing partner of Leisawitz Heller and partner in Barley Snyder's business practice. Phillips told Law360 Pulse on Wednesday that his former firm had looked at several options to grow and the merger with Barley Snyder was the best path forward. "We were looking for...

