US Takeaways On OECD Antitrust Policy Discussion

By Jimmy Moore (January 5, 2022, 5:33 PM EST) -- Market concentration and the exertion of market power dominate the current antitrust zeitgeist. Statements by enforcers and policymakers are legion discussing the perceived monopoly problem and methods to rein in companies throughout the economy — from Big Tech to pharmaceuticals to agriculture.[1] As regulators across the globe debut aggressive enforcement agendas though, the fundamental question in policing monopolistic conduct[2] remains: How should agencies and courts distinguish between the enjoyment of monopoly profits earned by successful innovation on the one hand, and the extraction of illegal monopoly rents through the abuse of market power on the other? In connection with a Dec....

