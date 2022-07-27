Biden Puts Forward New Wage Chief Nominee

By Max Kutner (July 27, 2022, 3:20 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden said Wednesday he intends to nominate Jessica Looman, who served as acting administrator of the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division, to lead the WHD in a more permanent role, months after the U.S. Senate blocked an attempt to proceed with his initial choice. Looman joined the Biden administration in January 2021 to be principal deputy administrator at the wage division. Under Looman, the Wage and Hour Division has rescinded Trump-era guidance and rules, issued a new rule raising the minimum wage for federal contract workers and proposed a rule that would revamp the Davis-Bacon and...

