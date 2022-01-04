US Knocks Down Canadian Dairy Curbs In Landmark Case

By Alex Lawson (January 4, 2022, 12:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. has prevailed in the first dispute brought under the revised North American trade accord enacted in 2020 after a panel ruled that Canada violated the accord by restricting access to its dairy market through its administration of import quotas. Canada violated the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement by restricting access to its dairy market, according to a decision published Tuesday. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger) In a decision handed down on Dec. 20, but published Tuesday, the three-member panel ruled that Canada's rules steering U.S. milk, cream, butter and other dairy products to Canadian processors, rather than to distributors or end-line retailers, violated the...

