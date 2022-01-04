Porter Wright Gets Ex-Prosecutor In Noriega-Linked Case

By Ivan Moreno (January 4, 2022, 7:12 PM EST) -- A former federal prosecutor who as a young attorney helped with the money laundering prosecution of former Panamanian Gen. Manuel Antonio Noriega has joined Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP to chair the firm's white collar defense practice group. Porter Wright announced on Saturday that Edmund "Ned" Searby will be based in the firm's Cleveland office. Searby describes his new role as "being a thought leader" for the firm's white collar group. "Making sure that we bring our expertise when our clients need it, helping other lawyers develop in the area," he said in an interview Tuesday, his first day on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS