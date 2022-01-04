Ill. Panel Won't Toss Or Transfer Conagra Cooking Spray Suits

By Celeste Bott (January 4, 2022, 8:54 PM EST) -- Conagra and affiliated manufacturers facing nearly 40 lawsuits alleging cans of Conagra cooking spray exploded and caused kitchen fires and severe injuries failed to meet their burden of showing private and public interests weigh in favor of dismissing or transferring those cases to a different Illinois state court, an Illinois appellate panel has held. The appellate court Thursday refused to dismiss out-of-state plaintiffs' lawsuits and to transfer the in-state plaintiffs' suits to Wabash County, saying a lower court didn't abuse its discretion when it decided to let those 39 cases proceed in the Circuit Court of Cook County, where they have been...

