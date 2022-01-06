Health Plan Servicers' Disclosure Rule Objections Are Faulty

By Julie Selesnick (January 6, 2022, 10:33 AM EST) -- Effective Dec. 27, 2021, Section 408(B)(2) of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act[1] requires that any broker or consultant to a health plan that expects to receive more than $1,000 in direct or indirect compensation during the plan year disclose their expected compensation to a plan fiduciary. The purpose of this new requirement is to provide plan fiduciaries with the information necessary to determine whether the contracts or arrangements that they enter into, and the service providers' compensation under those contracts or arrangements, are reasonable, and to enable plan fiduciaries to assess the conflicts of interest that may affect the covered...

