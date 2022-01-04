Hawaii Orders Navy To Shut Down Fuel Storage Facility

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (January 4, 2022, 5:55 PM EST) -- The Hawaii Department of Health on Monday ordered the U.S. Navy to shut down a fuel storage facility that allegedly leaked and contaminated nearby residents' drinking water. There have been several reported fuel spills over the years at the Red Hill underground storage tanks at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. But in 2021, residents reported smelling and tasting something resembling gasoline in the water coming out of their faucets. The Navy acknowledged a couple of spills, including one in November that released 14,000 gallons of fuel and water. After the November spill, the DOH issued an emergency order to suspend operations at...

