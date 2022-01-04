NY To Require Greater Insurance Details From Defendants

By Ben Zigterman (January 4, 2022, 8:17 PM EST) -- Defendants in New York state court are now required to share more detailed insurance coverage information under a law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul. A disclosure law signed last week by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has drawn opposition from the insurance industry and support from trial lawyers. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) The Comprehensive Insurance Disclosure Act, which Hochul signed on Dec. 31, has drawn the opposition of the insurance industry, accusing it of being burdensome, while worker safety organizations and the New York State Trial Lawyers Association support it. The law went into effect immediately, and defendants will have 60 days after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS